College students react to Charlie Kirk’s death

today at 1:51 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- One of the things conservative activist, Charlie Kirk was known for were his debates with people who attended his events on college campuses. Students both at NMSU and UTEP say those debates weren't always the most productive.

"I think the meaning of a productive debate is to see both sides, and the positives and negatives the pros and the cons. Not just yelling and hurting other people, putting other people down," Ximena Delgado, a UTEP student.

Yet all of the students across both campuses said Kirk didn't deserve to die for his beliefs.

"Nobody deserves, passing away like that. No matter like how bad of a person you are or your political views at all. Like there's no reason for you to go through something like that at all," said UTEP student, Angela Huerta.

Lauren Bly

