Pebble Hills High School students honor 9/11 victims through day of service at Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA)-- On the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, students from Pebble Hills High School joined more than 200 volunteers at Fort Bliss National Cemetery to honor the lives lost.

Armed with gloves, brushes, and trash bags, students spent the day picking weeds, cleaning headstones, and learning about the legacy of 9/11 as part of a nationwide volunteer effort that spanned more than 60 VA National cemeteries.

“It’s really important to me because Pebble Hills is home to the most military kids in El Paso,” said senior Julianne Rios. “We’re a Purple Heart school, and this is our way to honor those who serve.”

Though the attacks occurred before they were born, many students say their families are still deeply affected by the events of 9/11.

“My dad joined the military after 9/11. He’s a veteran,” said senior Sharene Merchado. “Just being here, remembering the veterans, it means a lot.”

Francisco Gonzalez, director of Fort Bliss National Cemetery, said the turnout was one of the largest he’s seen for a 9/11 Day of Service event.

“I love seeing the younger generation out here,” Gonzalez said. “Many of them weren’t alive when 9/11 happened, but they’re still out here showing they care. That’s powerful.”

The event is part of a national movement to turn the anniversary of 9/11 into a day of unity and service. Organizers say the goal is to ensure future generations understand the impact of that day and carry forward the values of sacrifice, service, and remembrance.