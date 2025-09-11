Ysleta ISD board adopts new property tax rate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District Board of Trustees adopted what officials are calling the lowest property tax rate in nearly a decade.

The 2025-2026 tax rate adopted during the Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday is $1.2005 per $100 of property valuation. Officials say that the rate is 3.1 cents lower than las year, 8 cents lower than two years ago, and 26 cents lower than the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

"For Ysleta ISD homeowners, this means they will again pay far less than surrounding districts on annual property taxes, thanks to the district’s focus on long-term discipline and commitment to taxpayers," district officials stated. "This is the fourth year in a row that Ysleta ISD has decreased its tax rate."

District officials say that the homestead exemption makes Ysleta ISD's comparatively high tax rate more affordable than other school districts' tax rates.

"On paper, Ysleta ISD’s tax rate is the highest – but because of the 20% homestead exemption, our homeowners actually pay the lowest effective school district tax bills when compared to El Paso ISD, Socorro ISD, and the City of El Paso."