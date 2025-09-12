LCPD’s Real Time Crime Center now operational

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department's new Real Time Crime Center is now operational, allowing law enforcement personnel to be more proactive with information.

The center is located in LCPD's headquarters in downtown Las Cruces. The project cost around $2 million with multiple funding sources.

“We are extremely thankful to our local, state and federal partners who helped make the Real-Time Crime Center a reality,” said Chief Jeremy Story. “This new tool will help better prepare our officers who respond to critical incidents within our community. It will also give us an advantage in solving crimes, arresting offenders and helping keep our community safe.”

The RTCC will serve as a center for information, collaboration, and intelligence. s patrol officers are dispatched to a scene, technicians at the RTCC will be able to retrieve data, premises and subject history and relay that information to responding officers. Technicians at the center will also be able to access live closed circuit, drone and body-camera video to monitor events in real time so information can be shared in the field.