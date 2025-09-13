ABC-7 First Alert: Stormy Saturday across the borderland

A moisture pattern in the region is pulling in deep moisture, setting the stage for scattered to numerous thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn strong, bringing gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and even hail in spots.

Temperatures will stay seasonable, with El Paso near 90 degrees and highs in the mid-80s to low 90s across much of the area. Clouds and passing storms will help keep us a bit cooler than recent weeks.

By Sunday, the trough begins to move out, leading to fewer storms and more sunshine. Highs will return to the low 90s, with mostly dry weather early next week before moisture creeps back in by midweek.