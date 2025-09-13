Texas Appeals court votes against Attorney General Ken Paxton

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Fifteenth Court of Appeals has ruled that the Temporary Restraining Order against Powered By People and Robert Francis O'Rourke be halted.

The Court stated that the order "violates their rights to free speech under the Texas Constitution and the United States Constitution."

"Little evidence" brought in the case was also a contributing factor to their decision, the Court said.

This case was brought on by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after Beto O'Rourke and Powered By People were alleged to have engaged in fundraising intended to ease travel costs and help the legislators who fled Texas in response to the redistricting efforts in late July.

This is the second time the Fifth Court of Appeals has ruled against Paxton.