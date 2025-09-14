ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quieter weather returns

After a stormy Saturday, today brings calmer conditions as the trough that fueled yesterday’s storms shifts east. Most of the region will stay dry, with only a slim chance of a quick mountain shower during the afternoon.

Highs will reach the low 90s in El Paso and Las Cruces, mid-80s in Silver City, and 70s in Cloudcroft. Winds stay light, and skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Tonight will be mild, with lows in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday stay warm and dry under high pressure. Moisture may creep back into the region midweek, bringing a chance for isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains.