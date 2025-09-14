Marathon runner’s quick decision helps doctors stop a heart attack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) As World Heart Day approaches on Sept. 29, doctors in El Paso are urging people to recognize the signs of a heart attack and act fast.

Sergio Peña, 54, director of Respiratory Care Services at Del Sol Medical Center and an avid runner, says listening to his body saved his life.

“I was feeling shortness of breath, cold sweat… I felt like I was going to faint. That’s when it made me make that U-turn and go to the emergency room,” Peña said.

Doctors diagnosed a severe heart attack caused by a fully blocked artery. A stent is a flexible tube placed in an artery to increase blood flow to the heart, according to the American Heart Association.

“Thank God I got treated… That’s what kept me alive because it was 100% blockage,” Peña said.

Warning signs doctors say to watch for chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, lightheadedness or cold sweat and discomfort that spreads to the neck, jaw, or abdomen.

Cardiologist Dr. Oscar Muñoz says symptoms vary, and even healthy or younger patients should not ignore them.

“Even if you don’t have the risk factors… you should look for medical attention,” Dr. Muñoz said.

Peña hopes his story reminds others that it can happen at any age and quick action can save a life.