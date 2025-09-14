Skip to Content
Power outage near the Las Cruces International Airport

Published 2:07 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- El Paso Electric crews are working on restoring power in the area near the Las Cruces International Airport.


It happened just after 9 a.m. EPE crews estimate restoration within the hour. Flights have not been affected.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) said "the traffic light on US 70 and Pichaco Hills Rd. is currently experiencing a power outage which is affecting the stop/traffic lights."

NMDOT said that as of 2 pm the power has been restored to the traffic light.

