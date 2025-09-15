El Paso Holocaust museum, High school and apartment complexes among building to be demolished in TxDot’s downtown I-10 expansion plan.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new proposal by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) could reshape a large part of Downtown El Paso. Under its latest $1.3 billion Downtown I-10 expansion plan, the agency is proposing the demolition of 15 buildings, including cultural landmarks, residential units, and commercial properties.

Among the most high-profile buildings on the list are the El Paso Holocaust Museum, the Triumph Public High School, and the Recon Real Estate Consultants office building—a glass-mirrored structure that borders the I-10 and is highly visible to drivers.

TxDOT says the expansion project is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and updating the 50-year-old highway to modern design standards. The proposed changes would stretch nearly six miles from Executive Center Boulevard to Copia Street adding lanes, gateways, and rebuilt overpasses.

But not everyone agrees with the agency’s assessment.

A 2022 analysis commissioned by El Paso County argues that the expansion may actually increase traffic in the long run rather than reduce it. The project has also sparked concern among local residents and preservation advocates, especially in Sunset Heights, a historic El Paso neighborhood that borders many of the properties at risk.

Buildings Proposed for Demolition

According to TxDOT’s preferred plan (Revised Alternative I), the following buildings would be acquired and torn down:

El Paso Holocaust Museum

Triumph Public High School

Recon Real Estate Office

Pearl Apartments

Jessica Apartments

La Viga Apartments

Unnamed Apartments

Speedway gas station

Dalton Brake and Wheel Alignment

1800 Wyoming Ave., small office building

St. Clement’s Parish School outbuilding

In total, the plan would require the acquisition of 41 acres, including buildings and some railroad yard property.

TxDOT is inviting the public to weigh in today at 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown Convention Center, One Civic Center Plaza

🔗 txdot.gov – Downtown I-10

The agency will review public input and finalize its Environmental Impact Statement after the comment period closes on October 14.