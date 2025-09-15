Gynecological cancer signs to never ignore, reducing the risk

September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month and a local expert shares the subtle signs from endometrial, ovarian and cervical cancers that are easy to ignore or pass off as other issues.

Dr. Salvador Saldivar is an OBGYN Oncologist at Spero Women's Oncology Center says more younger women are getting diagnosed with endometrial and ovarian cancer.

Endometrial cancer can be associated with a high production of estrogen from obesity or abnormal metabolism.

Ovarian cancer can be sporadic — meaning any risk factor that make a woman ovulate more throughout her life, can create higher risks.

"We are still getting the advanced cervical cancers in our community, primarily because of access to health care or denial," said Saldivar. "The patients often have denial and don't come see a doctor until the later stages."

Some women tend go to a doctor only after experiencing pelvic plain and bleeding after intercourse.

Signs in early stages that get confused with gastrointestinal issues are: bloating, constipation, pressure in the bladder.

Endometrial cancer can also present abnormal uterine bleeding.

Ways to prevent or find it early on are: safe sex practices, not using external hormones, weight loss, asking for an ultrasound and genetic testing.