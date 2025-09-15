Man arrested for seventh DWI in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man for allegedly drunk driving last week - while he was already wanted for a previous instance of drunk driving.

According to a release, deputies with the northwest patrol station said they observed a vehicle weaving between lanes on the 5500 block of Doniphan on Friday.

Deputies stopped the vehicle, and say the driver, 56 year-old David Adrian Gandara showed signs of intoxication and failed a field sobriety test.

A check of warrants showed Gandara already had an outstanding criminal warrant for Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd or more. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd or more with a $5,000 bond, in addition to the outstanding warrant with no bond.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reports that that Gandara has been arrested seven times for DWI offenses in El Paso County since 2012, including this most recent arrest.