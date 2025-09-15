Sheriff’s Office ask for assistance finding missing person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find a missing person.

The family of 45 year-old David Luciano Gutierrez is concerned for his well being.

He was last seen September 7 around 12:43 p.m. wearing a black polo shirt, blue jeans, and black or blue Converse shoes. Deputies say he may be driving a black, four-door GMC pickup truck with Texas license plate VFC1239

Gutierrez, also known as “Butter” or “Mantequilla," is described as a Hispanic male, 6’02” tall, weighing 190 pounds with dark brown buzz-cut hair, dark brown eyes, and a tan complexion with a soul patch.

He has tattoos reading “Gutierrez” with a cross across his chest, and “Ariana” on his left hand.

Anyone with information on where to find Gutierrez is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408.