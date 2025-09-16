ABC-7, Albertsons surprise customers with gift cards for Hunger Action Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--As part of Hunger Action Month, ABC-7 is surprising Albertsons customers with gift cards!

Hunger Action Month is a national campaign aimed at raising awareness to end hunger in the United States.

ABC-7 has joined with Albertsons and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger for the "Together in Tough Times" campaign. It raises funds for El Paso’s only food bank. All donations collected at the Albertsons registers stay local.

1 in 3 El Pasoans are food insecure, according to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

Good Morning El Paso anchor Rosemary Montañez surprised some customers with $50 gift cards. The gift cards were donated by Albertsons.

Shoppers were chosen at random at the store in Northeast El Paso. Most were stunned when they received the gift.

“What? Thank you. Oh my God!”

“That's awesome. Thank you. God bless you. You have no idea how this helps. Thank you very much.”

“Well. That's great. What's the catch?”

Most selected customers said they were grateful. Others expressed how it’s been difficult putting food on the table.

One woman said, "Five people living in our house, and it gets a little rough on groceries."

Others said the $50 gift card was going to go a long way.

Other members of the Good Morning El Paso team will be stopping by local Albertsons to surprise more customers.

The campaign continues through September 30th.