City of Sunland Parks requests delay of final vote on proposed $165B data center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Sunland Park is requesting Dona Ana County Commissioners to delay the final vote on Project Jupiter, the proposed $165 billion dollar data center that's planned for Santa Teresa.

Last week, Sunland Park City Council unanimously passed a resolution directing staff to assess the center's impacts. The city says its primary concern is the large amount of water required to build and operate the facility. Other concerns include housing and the demand for emergency responses such as police, fire, and medical transport. Because of these concerns, Sunland Park is asking Dona Ana County Commissioners to postpone the vote until concerns are addressed.

Dona Ana County is expected to do the final vote on the center on Friday, September 19th.