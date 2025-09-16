 Expressions Dance Academy wins

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expressions Dance Academy has brought the national spotlight home to El Paso, earning 2 national championships at a Disneyland competition, plus 1 second-place finish and 8 top-10 placements.

“We were competing against teams from around the world, and when they called our name it was surreal,” director Monica Hernandez said. “We’re proud to represent El Paso and Texas.”

The team ranges in age from 4 and up. Next, the studio plans local performances and a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Dance for Kids’ Sake, along with a New York trip that includes a Times Square performance and a Broadway appearance on the “Aladdin” stage. Leaders also teased more announcements in 2026.