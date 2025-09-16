Mexican citizen charged for possession of nearly 14,000 rounds of ammunition in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Mexican man stopped with hundreds of boxes of ammunition in Las Cruces now faces more than a decade in jail from federal criminal charges.

According to a release, Mexican citizen Luis Carlos Martinez Monge was pulled over by a Las Cruces Metro Narcotics officer for speeding on August 14th. During the stop, 699 boxes of ammunition were found concealed within the vehicle, 13,980 rounds in total.

Police say Monge admitted to transporting the ammunition for an acquaintance, and was paid $1,600 for expenses and an additional $200 per box.

Monge is now charged with being an alien in possession of ammunition, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison if convicted. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Monge will remain in custody before trial which has not yet been scheduled.