RFK jr. and CDC considers delaying hepatitis b birth vaccine; What it means for El Paso Newborns

EL PASO TX (KVIA)--A proposed shift in national vaccine guidelines could leave some infants unprotected at birth in cities like El Paso.

For more than three decades, newborns in the United States have received their first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth. But that could soon change.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is preparing to vote on a proposal that would delay the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine possibly until children are four years old or later.

Public health officials say the original recommendation, in place since 1991, has been key to reducing hepatitis B infections in young people by about 99%. The birth dose is considered a crucial safety net, especially in cases where a mother’s hepatitis B status is unknown or screening is delayed.

El Paso, a city with one of the highest birthrates in Texas, could be significantly affected. Medical professionals warn that delaying the first dose could increase the risk of perinatal transmission when the virus passes from mother to child during childbirth.

Current CDC guidance calls for:

Dose 1: At birth

Dose 2: Around 1 month

Dose 3: Around 6 months

For babies born to mothers who test positive for hepatitis B, hospitals typically administer additional medication such as hepatitis B immune globulin.

If the proposed change is approved, local hospitals including UMC and The Hospitals of Providence—may need to adjust longstanding policies. Delays in vaccination could especially impact families with limited access to follow-up care, insurance, or consistent pediatric visits.

The ACIP vote is expected to take place September 18–19, 2025. Until then, the current recommendation remains in effect, and hospitals are still encouraged to provide the vaccine shortly after birth.