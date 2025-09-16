TxDOT hosts community meeting for I-10 widening project

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Transportation held a community hearing today at the El Paso Convention Center to get comments on their proposed alternative for the I-10 widening project.

The proposed alternative is known as "Revised I", and is set to begin construction in 2027. The project will add an extra lane and a frontage road from Executive Center to Copia Street on both lanes of I-10 through Downtown El Paso.

This was the only planned public, in-person meeting for the project, but you can still give comments online at https://www.txdot.gov/reimaginei10/downtown10/public-involvement.html

ABC-7 spoke with multiple advocates against and for the project, and will have the full story on ABC-7 at 10.