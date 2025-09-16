TxDOT hosts public hearing on Downtown 10 Project

The public is invited to comment on the Texas Department of Transportation's new proposal of the Downtown 10 Project to make improvements along I-10.

The project is about six miles long the improvements would start on Executive Center Boulevard and stretch all the way to State Loop 478 on Copia Street.

It would expand I-10’s current three-to-five lanes, to four-to-six lanes in each direction.

The idea is to:

Improve mobility

Manage long-term congestion

Reduce potential conflict points

Improve incident management

TxDOT will also be adding ramp and operational improvements, and bicycle and pedestrian paths.

That first phase is funded with $500 million dollars and is scheduled to let in late 2027 with anticipated construction beginning in 2028.

The hearing will be an open house format at the El Paso Convention Center, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And there’s also a virtual option available which will be posted online at the starting time.