LCPS needs community’s help to give every kid a coat for winter

Before the borderland sees a cooldown, Las Cruces Public Schools wants to make sure every kid has a warm coat.

Coats for Kids has been doing this over 30 years, but this year, they won’t be accepting used coats — Instead, now they’re asking for donations.

They've partnered up with Love Las Cruces this year to give a brand new coat to every LCPS elementary school student who needs one.

So far, they’ve raised funds for 200 brand new coats — but last year, they distributed almost 3,000.

Amy Himelright with LCPS says some kids don’t get sent to school because it’s too cold and don’t have a coat — but more often, they go to school without one, which is a challenge for them.

"We have some students who are faced with homelessness. We have migrant families and some kiddos just that for whatever reason need a coat," said Himelright. "So, if a kiddo needs a coat, we want to match them with that, no matter what their background."

They say a donation of $20 dollars buys one coat, something they say can help out a family tremendously.

"For many of our families, their having a coat means making a choice. It can mean groceries, it can be Christmas gifts," Himelright continued. "So, when we know that for just $20, we can match a child with a brand new coat, that's such a gift."

If your child needs a coat, parents can let an LCPS teacher, school counselor or social worker know.

Love Las Cruces is also hosting a live streamed donation drive Friday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 21, more information is posted on their Facebook page.

To donate, go to Love Las Cruces' website, here.