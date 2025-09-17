Skip to Content
News

LCPS needs community’s help to give every kid a coat for winter

COATS FOR KIDS
By
New
Published 5:40 AM

Before the borderland sees a cooldown, Las Cruces Public Schools wants to make sure every kid has a warm coat.

Coats for Kids has been doing this over 30 years, but this year, they won’t be accepting used coats — Instead, now they’re asking for donations.

They've partnered up with Love Las Cruces this year to give a brand new coat to every LCPS elementary school student who needs one.

So far, they’ve raised funds for 200 brand new coats — but last year, they distributed almost 3,000.

Amy Himelright with LCPS says some kids don’t get sent to school because it’s too cold and don’t have a coat — but more often, they go to school without one, which is a challenge for them.

"We have some students who are faced with homelessness. We have migrant families and some kiddos just that for whatever reason need a coat," said Himelright. "So, if a kiddo needs a coat, we want to match them with that, no matter what their background."

They say a donation of $20 dollars buys one coat, something they say can help out a family tremendously.

"For many of our families, their having a coat means making a choice. It can mean groceries, it can be Christmas gifts," Himelright continued. "So, when we know that for just $20, we can match a child with a brand new coat, that's such a gift."

If your child needs a coat, parents can let an LCPS teacher, school counselor or social worker know.

Love Las Cruces is also hosting a live streamed donation drive Friday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 21, more information is posted on their Facebook page.

To donate, go to Love Las Cruces' website, here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.