Suspension of Jimmy Kimmel raises freedom of speech concerns among El Pasoans

today at 12:59 PM
Published 11:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas , (KVIA)-- Disney's ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live off air indefinitely following remarks about conservative activists Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, a move some El Pasoans are calling censorship.

A student at UTEP Teresa Aguilar said, "Obviously they're trying to shut down a person who is using their First Amendment Right, and freedom of speech, he's allowed to express his feelings."

Before the network's decision was announced on Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel's suspension over the comments.


Lauren Bly

