MACC defines importance of Hispanic Heritage Month in the borderland

Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the important contributions Latinos have made in the U.S., and the Mexican American Cultural Center, or MACC, says El Paso has much to celebrate.

MACC Director Rebecca Muñoz says it's always Hispanic Heritage Month for them, and this week they launched a new program focusing on storytelling of our elders and family who’ve made positive contributions to El Paso's culture.

"We want to be able to have this kind of intergenerational connection between families," said Muñoz. "And also, sometimes we don't know that things are abuelos did it when they were younger. And so we think it's important to share those stories."

They plan on teaching families how to record oral stories on their phones and share them with the community.

El Paso is celebrating the culture and traditions brought here from Mexico like its art, dances, music and of course, food.

"That focus on having a month celebration really reminds people of the diversity in our country," said Muñoz. "And that diversity is something that makes us really strong and it makes us unique and it makes us able to really connect amongst different peoples."

Their new program has been available since Sept. 17.