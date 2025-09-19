Sheriffs office arrest suspect for deceptive business practices and theft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County deputies arrested 29-year-old Johnny Justin Flores on Thursday after attempting refusing to give a customer's truck back.

On Thursday, deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 12800 block of Bales Drive regarding a civil dispute involving repair services on a semi-truck.

Deputies spoke with Flores and the victim, a commercial truck driver traveling through El Paso County.

The investigation revealed that the victim experienced mechanical issues and hired Flores for repair services valued at approximately $1,200 after locating his business online.

At 5:14 p.m., the victim received an invoice and was pressured to pay by 5:30 p.m. The victim submitted full payment on time, but Flores refused to release the vehicle, falsely claiming the payment was late and demanding nearly triple the original amount.

Detectives responded and obtained a search warrant. The semi-truck was recovered, and two arrest warrants were issued for Mr. Flores.

He was charged with Deceptive Business Practices, with a bond of $5,000, and Theft of Property <$150,000, with a bond of $10,000. Flores was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, and the semi-truck was returned to its owner.



