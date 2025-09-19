Sheriffs office arrests two suspects after pursuit on Airway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 26-year-old Jaren Adrian Dickerson and 28-year-old Jaclyn Nicole Chavez were arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop on Thursday.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriffs office conducted a traffic stop on the 7600 block of De Alva with Dickerson driving. Dickerson provided false identifying information to deputies before fleeing on foot.

Chavez was in the passenger seat at the time. She then moved into the drivers seat and fled the scene in the vehicle. She was apprehended shortly after.

With assistance from Constables from Precincts 1, 2, and 7, deputies established a perimeter in the area where Dickerson was last seen, and was found about an hour later. Dickerson again attempted to flee but was tased and taken into custody without further incident.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring that those who try to flee from justice are held accountable,” said Sheriff Ugarte. “Anyone who runs from our deputies will be caught and taken to jail.”

Dickerson was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with no bond. He was also booked for Evading Arrest or Detention with a $1,000 bond and for Fail to Identify – Fugitive from Justice with Intent to Give False Information with a $1,000 bond. Chavez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle with a $5,000 bond.

