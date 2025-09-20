ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry, sunny and seasonal

Dry, sunny, and seasonable across the Borderland today as drier air filters in. Most lowland areas, including El Paso and Las Cruces, stay rain-free under mostly sunny skies.

Highs reach the upper 80s to near 91° in the lowlands, with cooler 70s in the higher terrain. A very isolated mountain shower is possible late day, but coverage is minimal.

Tonight turns mild and clear with lows in the upper 60s. Perfect weather for outdoor activities such as the UTEP miners game. Sunday starts a warm stretch, with highs nudging into the low–mid 90s and limited storm chances mainly over the mountains.