El Paso sees record rainfall, nearly two inches in a single day

El Paso experienced its heaviest rainfall in nearly two decades, with 1.95 inches recorded at the El Paso International Airport on Sunday. That total makes it the city’s highest single-day rainfall since 2006 — and one of the largest ever measured.

Meteorologists Bladen Breitreiter at NOAA: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration say the storm came together when above-average monsoon moisture lingered over the region. Even though the season is nearing its end, the conditions created the perfect setup for heavy rain.

“It actually broke a 142-year record,” said one weather expert. “The last time we had significant rainfall like this on the same date was back in 1883.”

The sudden downpour didn’t just break records — it also raised concerns about flash flooding. Urban areas with limited drainage are especially vulnerable, as water can quickly pool on roads and fill arroyos.

“It acts basically like a slip and slide,” the expert explained. “Water can sit on the road and not drain anywhere, leaving roadways inundated.”

Officials warn drivers that it only takes a small amount of water to create a dangerous situation. The message is simple: Turn around, don’t drown.

While storms of this magnitude are rare in the Borderland, history shows they can happen. Meteorologists say it’s a reminder to stay weather-aware as monsoon season continues.

Flash Flood Safety Tips Never drive through flooded roads. Just a few inches of water can sweep away a vehicle. Turn around, don’t drown. If you can’t see the bottom of the road, don’t risk crossing. Stay alert for warnings. Monitor weather alerts from the National Weather Service. Avoid arroyos and low-lying areas. These can fill quickly and become dangerous. Have a plan. Know alternate routes in case your neighborhood floods.