Horizon resident fears for safety after bullets shatter bedroom window

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) --A Horizon resident says she fears for her safety after her home was targeted by violence, first by rocks thrown at her window last year, and more recently, by bullets.

Earlier this month, someone fired shots into her bedroom while she was sitting at her desk.

“I could have been dead. I could have been killed,” said the resident, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons. “It’s just hard. It’s still very hard to comprehend. Like, there’s two bullets in my window.”

Video shared with ABC-7 shows just how close the bullets came to where she had been sitting. Now, she says she’s afraid the situation could escalate.

“I don’t sleep. I don’t even want to step into that room,” she said. “Every time I step out, I know it’s cracked. I was even thinking, what if I just tie a string to the hallway door to keep someone from breaking in?”

While the resident says she’s scared, she’s also frustrated that her home keeps getting targeted.

ABC-7 reached out to the Horizon Police Department. Officials say violent incidents like this are rare in the area.

“Our crime rate in Horizon is relatively low. This is mainly considered a retirement community,” said Assistant Chief Jose Kluge. “Our stats have been steadily decreasing over the years.”

Horizon Police Lt. Caycee Valdez noted that the neighborhood is close to Red Sands, an area where people often ride ATVs and shoot recreationally. But as the city grows, shooting near residential areas has become increasingly dangerous.

“Our population has expanded so much that there are a lot of houses now,” Valdez said. “It’s not really safe to go out and shoot in the desert. We highly recommend if you’re an avid shooter or enthusiast, take it to a shooting range.”

Valdez said resident safety is the department’s top priority. Horizon residents can submit a request for additional patrols in their neighborhood.

“Based on that information, our dispatchers and supervisors will review it, and if needed, assign it to officers on patrol for follow-ups,” he said.

To submit a request for more police patrols, visit Horizon PD.