Hospitals of Providence breaks ground on new Gateway emergency room

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Hospitals of Providence, in partnership with Emerus, broke ground on its newest facility Thursday, in an effort to expand access to emergency care in East El Paso.

The 10,899-square-foot Gateway Emergency Room will be located off I-10 at 11201 Gateway Boulevard West.

It will feature 10 beds, a triage room, onsite imaging and lab services, and a full team of physicians and nurses providing 24/7 emergency care for adults and children.

“This groundbreaking is more than the start of a construction project — it’s a promise to our neighbors that we are here for them, ready to deliver the very best care,” said Eddie Rivas, Market CEO of the Gateway, Montwood, Northeast and Horizon City campuses.

The Gateway ER will be The Hospitals of Providence’s 10th emergency room location in the region and its fourth facility built through a joint venture with Emerus.

Construction is underway, and the emergency room is expected to open in fall 2026.