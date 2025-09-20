Skip to Content
Peace Symposium held at UTEP

Published 9:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - UTEP hosted a special event bringing people together to promote peace and understanding in the community.

The two-day International Day of Peace Symposium started Saturday and continues Sunday from 1 to 5 pm at UTEP.

This year’s theme is, “Peace With The Earth, Peace Within, Peace With Each Other."

Topics included AI and consciousness, ethical consumption, immigrant rights, youth in democracy, and meditative movement.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to this free event.

Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

