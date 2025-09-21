Skip to Content
Fire crews put out two vehicle fires in Chaparral

Doña Ana County Public Safety
By
Published 9:49 AM

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA)- Doña Ana Fire Rescue crews extinguished two vehicle fires in Chaparral Friday.

The call came in before 5:30 pm and crews were sent to the 2600 block of Capital Drive for a "residential structure fire".

When crews arrived, two vehicles were consumed in flames and no structures were involved.

Photo Credit: Doña Ana County Public Safety

Crews quickly put out the fire and remained at the area to check for hotspots.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Armando Ramirez

