Lincoln park day celebrates lowriders, culture, and community

The engines roared and the chrome gleamed as families filled Lincoln Park on Sunday for the annual Lincoln Park Day celebration. The highlight of the event was the region’s largest lowrider car show, but the day also featured food, vendors, music, and art that drew crowds of all ages.

For many, the show is more than a display of cars — it’s about honoring traditions and keeping culture alive. “It’s really a tradition, especially for Mexicans and Latinos from Juárez and El Paso. It’s something beautiful,” one participant said.

Organizers say the event showcases the beauty of Chicano and Mexican-American culture, bringing families together through heritage and history. “These old riders represent family every day — our Mexican culture, our Chicano culture. That’s what it represents,” another visitor explained.

The murals surrounding Lincoln Park added to the cultural atmosphere, reminding the community of its roots and pride. One attendee summed it up: “The Chicano culture is huge. From lowriders to the murals, my favorite part is seeing everybody out, coming together as a community.”

Proceeds from the car show will help fund new murals and cultural projects in Lincoln Park, ensuring that the tradition continues for future generations.