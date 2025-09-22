U.S. employment visa cost increases to $100,000

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The H-1B program is a U.S. visa category that allows U.S. employers to hire temporary foreign workers for jobs.

The program is designed to fill skilled labor shortages in industries like technology, engineering, science and healthcare. Applicants typically need a bachelors degree or equivalent.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced an order to increase the H-1B visa cost to $100,000 for all new applications of the three-year visa.

The fee increase applies to employers seeking skilled foreign workers through the H-1B program. It affects tech firms and other companies that hire international talent by issuing H-1B visas.

The increased cost has the potential to influence employers from pursing H-1B sponsorship due to budget considerations.