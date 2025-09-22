Skip to Content
News

U.S. employment visa cost increases to $100,000

By
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The H-1B program is a U.S. visa category that allows U.S. employers to hire temporary foreign workers for jobs.

The program is designed to fill skilled labor shortages in industries like technology, engineering, science and healthcare. Applicants typically need a bachelors degree or equivalent.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced an order to increase the H-1B visa cost to $100,000 for all new applications of the three-year visa.

The fee increase applies to employers seeking skilled foreign workers through the H-1B program. It affects tech firms and other companies that hire international talent by issuing H-1B visas.

The increased cost has the potential to influence employers from pursing H-1B sponsorship due to budget considerations.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.