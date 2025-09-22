UTEP kicks off homecoming week with Miner Mania



UTEP's school spirit comes to an all time high with their Miner Morning Mania event.

This event brings together alumni, students and staff for a display of miner spirit.

The UTEP marching band, cheer and dance teams, Paydirt Pete, members of the student government association and the department of athletics will come together bright and early to energize the campus.

It will start on Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. in Centennial Plaza.

The UTEP band, cheer and dance teams will spark miner spirit at the annual homecoming pep rally on Sept. 25.