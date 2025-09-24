ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Cooler, breezier Wednesday ahead before rain returns

The Borderland is getting a noticeable break from the heat today. A backdoor cold front has pushed through, bringing cooler air and gusty winds to the region.

Highs this afternoon will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s for El Paso and Las Cruces, nearly 10–15 degrees cooler than earlier this week. Winds will pick up, especially along the Rio Grande Valley, where gusts could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Most of the area will stay dry today, but isolated thunderstorms are possible over the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. The lowlands are expected to remain quiet, with just a mix of sun and clouds.

Looking ahead, rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday, with more widespread thunderstorms expected through the weekend. The pattern could bring the threat of flash flooding, especially in flood-prone areas.