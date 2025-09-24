Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo returns to town

The Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo returns to Las Cruces this year with plenty of exciting events and activities.

On Wednesday, the fair kicks off and there will be an exceptional rodeo.

On Thursday, there will be a traditional ranch rodeo where the contestants compete as teams from ranches, instead of as individuals as in a “regular” rodeo.

From Friday through Sunday, enjoy a glass of wine from Lescombes Family Vineyards in the special events building while shopping with local vendors.

On Saturday, they will have the Borderland A’s Model A Ford Club with a variety of beautiful, historic vehicles manufactured from 1928 through 1931.

They'll also have a stick horse race at the Pete Domenici Rodeo Arena.

There will also be two concert performances this weekend, Rick Trevino will be performing on Friday, Sept. 26 and Randall King will be there on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Tickets are available online and at the gate.