El Paso comes together to grant a mother’s dying wish

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Florangela Calderon, a beloved mother, wife, and EPISD's 2024 secondary Teacher of the Year, was overwhelmed with emotion as messages of support poured in from across the El Paso community.

"Everybody was willing to help," Calderon said. "It took me hours to read all the messages. It was beautiful."

In September 2023, Calderon was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. Just months later, in December 2024, doctors discovered the disease had spread to her bones.

Despite the devastating prognosis, Calderon found strength in her community and in her dream to give her daughter, Ileana, a quinceañera that would become a cherished memory for years to come.

"I'm not anybody special, but it made me feel really good to see that they're willing to help me," she said. "My daughter, my family, my boys... I was just seeing all the positivity showing. El Paso really is full of love."

One of the first to step in was Elodia Perches, owner of Bridal Novias, who offered to help organize the event.

"I feel that everyone deserves a beautiful quinceañera when they want one," Perches said. "And so when we heard that her mother was ill, we felt well, we're here to help Ileana."

But this wasn’t just any quinceañera.

"Since I'm in hospice, I wanted to make sure that I experienced something I wasn't going to experience later on in the future," Calderon said through tears. "My daughter's birthday is later in the year. I'm not going to see her wedding. I need those special moments. This was something important for me to see."

Her husband, Padro Calderon, shared in the gratitude.

"The community's been really good. God's been good He always is," he said. "I'm grateful for this, because it's something we didn’t think we could ever have."

Set to a glamorous Hollywood theme, Ileana’s quinceañera unfolded like a scene from a movie. Dressed in a golden gown, she glided across the dance floor, captivating everyone in the room. Music filled the air as guests wiped away tears.

And in the center of it all Florangela, whispering to her daughter:

"I love you."

The night was more than a celebration it was a farewell, a gift, and a memory that will live on.

"I just want to thank the El Paso community for the prayers and generosity," Calderon said. "For volunteering, for just coming together. Thank you. Because it means so much. I don’t know how much time I have, but this is going to be a very good memory for me and my family."