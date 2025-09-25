Ford recalling 115,000 pick-up trucks

Ford is recalling over 115-thousand pick-up trucks that might have a defect to cause drivers to lose steering control. The recall includes three models in the 20-20 and 20-21 production years. Those models are the f-250 …f-350 … And f-450. Federal safety officials say the upper shaft of the steering column could detach — potentially leading to dangerous situations for drivers on the road. Ford estimates only about one percent of the recalled trucks have the defect. The automaker said it hasn’t received any reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will replace the faulty part free of charge.

