OpenAI, Oracle announce data center in Doña Ana County is part of $500 billion project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Artificial intelligence company OpenAI and technology/software company Oracle have included an unnamed data center site in "Doña Ana County, New Mexico" as part of an overall $500 billion investment into Stargate, OpenAI’s overarching AI infrastructure platform.

In a joint release, the companies in addition to partner SoftBank listed five total new data center sites in development - Doña Ana; Shackelford County, Texas; Lordstown, Ohio; Milam County, Texas; and a site in the Midwest to be announced.

The $165 billion Project Jupiter data center that Doña Ana County Commissioners approved a tax incentive agreement for last Friday is being built by Austin-based BorderPlex Digital Assets in partnership with Stack Infrastructure and others.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, partnered with Austin-based Oracle in July to expand data center capacity over five years starting, valued at over $300 billion.