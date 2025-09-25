Skip to Content
OpenAI, Oracle announce data center in Doña Ana County is part of $500 billion project

A map shows where the $165 billion data center campus -- dubbed "Project Jupiter" would be located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Doña Ana Board of Commissioners
today at 12:06 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Artificial intelligence company OpenAI and technology/software company Oracle have included an unnamed data center site in "Doña Ana County, New Mexico" as part of an overall $500 billion investment into Stargate, OpenAI’s overarching AI infrastructure platform.

In a joint release, the companies in addition to partner SoftBank listed five total new data center sites in development - Doña Ana; Shackelford County, Texas; Lordstown, Ohio; Milam County, Texas; and a site in the Midwest to be announced.

The $165 billion Project Jupiter data center that Doña Ana County Commissioners approved a tax incentive agreement for last Friday is being built by Austin-based BorderPlex Digital Assets in partnership with Stack Infrastructure and others.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, partnered with Austin-based Oracle in July to expand data center capacity over five years starting, valued at over $300 billion.

Andrew J. Polk

