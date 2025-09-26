ABC-7 First Alert: Storm Chances Continue Into the Weekend

The Borderland is in for an active weather pattern through the weekend as an upper-level low brings in moisture and instability.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each afternoon through Sunday. Some storms could be strong, producing gusty winds, localized heavy rainfall, and small hail. Flash flooding is possible, especially near mountain areas.

Friday’s highs will reach 88 in El Paso, 85 in Las Cruces, and the mid-70s in Sierra Blanca.

Storm chances continue on Saturday and Sunday before a drying trend takes over on Monday.