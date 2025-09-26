Skip to Content
Pedestrian on roadway shuts down westbound lanes on I-10

Westbound lanes at I-10 and Geronimo are shutdown tonight, following reports of a pedestrian on the roadway.

According to police, officers responded to report of a pedestrian on the roadway near I-10 West and Paisano around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

ABC-7 crews on the scene report they saw what appeared to be a body on the roadway covered with a white sheet and surrounded by traffic safety cones.

We will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

