ABC-7 First AlerT: Stormy Saturday across the Borderland

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Borderland today. While the greatest impacts will be felt in the higher terrain, storms may drift into the lowlands.

Storm chances continue into Sunday with another round of afternoon and evening activity. Highs this weekend will hover in the upper 80s to low 90s, with slightly cooler conditions under cloud cover and rain. Looking ahead to next week, drier and warmer weather will return as high pressure builds back in.