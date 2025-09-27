Skip to Content
AT&T, Human-I-T gives away 100 laptops and 200 backpacks at La Nube

La Nube
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Students in need were given a helping hand when La Nube gave away 100 refurbished laptops and 200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The laptops and backpacks were provided by AT&T and Human-I-T as a part of AT&T's initiative to address the divide of internet accessibility.

AT&T plans to distribute 30,000 backpacks and laptops to qualifying students in need, as well as committing $5 billion to help 25 million people get access to internet by 2030.

Photo Credit: La Nube

