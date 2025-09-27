El Paso WWII veteran turns 100

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- WWII veteran and El Pasoan Cipriano Torres celebrated his 100th birthday this Friday.

Torres was born in Fabens in 1925 to two immigrants who were originally from Zacatecas, Mexico.

During his years as a child and teenager, Torres picked cotton on a farm but would get deferred for one year before being drafted and serving in WWII in Japan for two years.

After the war, Torres met and married his wife in Fabens, relocating into El Paso where they would go on to raise six children.

Photo Credit: Andrew Torres