Mija, yes you can celebrates 5 years with largest market yet

El Paso, TX -- Mija, Yes you can is celebrating five years of empowering women with its biggest Mija Market to date. The event will bring together more than 80 local business and food vendors September 27, for a day of community, creativity, and empowerment.

The nonprofit’s mission goes beyond the market. Every purchase helps fund programs that provide mentorship, resources, and scholarships for women across the Borderland. Earlier this month, Mija awarded $12,000 in scholarships to six women, bringing its total contributions to more than $70,000.

This year’s market also includes a partnership with Sun City Musical Arts, a nonprofit that supports high school students through music education. Limited-edition t-shirts will be sold to raise funds for their programs, which foster confidence, skills, and creativity.

The 5th Annual Mija Market is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, raffles, and activities for all ages.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, September 27 10:00 am to 3 pm

• Location: Cow town event center 11451

• Admission: Free, all ages welcome