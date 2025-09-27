The Hospitals of Providence hosts Power of Pink

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Power of Pink had their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month with their annual celebration honoring survivors of breast cancer.

The celebration took place at The Hospitals of Providence Imaging Center West, where 46 breast cancer survivors were celebrated.

Power of Pink is a community collaborative project made up of nearby hospitals, non-profit organizations, and local foundation.

The project brings awareness to the importance of breast cancer and celebrate the women who have been faced with the diagnosis.

Sponsors revealed a display that will be shown at different facilities and local hospitals showing photos of women who are surviving with breast cancer showing that surviving is possible. .

Photo Credit: The Hospitals of Providence