Way Out West Fest 2025 takes the stage in Downtown El Paso

Way Out West
Published 4:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Way Out West Fest is taking place Saturday in Downtown El Paso.

The festival takes place at the El Paso Convention Center and four surrounding downtown street blocks.

Festival goers can expect things from a Corn Hole Tournament to a Chili Challenge.

Traveling country music stars like Dustin Lynch will take the stage throughout the night.

The event kicks off at 5 pm and winds down at 11 pm.

Ticket prices vary but are still available for purchase for any last minute plans.

Armando Ramirez

