Flooding causing ‘difficult driving conditions’ in Mesquite, Vado area

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA)- According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT), there are reports of standing water causing "difficult driving conditions" in some areas of Mesquite and Vado.

NMDOT says that in Mesquite, Frontage Road 1037, Las Alturas Dr., both lanes from milepost 0 to milepost 5, NM 225both lanes from milepost 0 to milepost 5, on NM 225 have standing water on the roadway.

Officials also say that Frontage Road 1035, Stern Dr., and both lanes from milepost 8 to 12 also have standing water on the roadway.

NMDOT warns drivers to use extreme caution and when the road is flooded do not cross it. Seek an alternate route and turn around, don't drown.

