La Nube hosts Nickelodeon’s World Wide Day of Play

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- La Nube participated in Nickelodeon's World Wide Day of Play by hosting a free event for the community Saturday.

There were activities for guests of all ages from hands-on STEAM activities, food trucks, a Rugrats toddler zone, and of course the chance to get slimed.

Meet-and-greets with character favorites like SpongeBob Squarepants, PAW Patrol and others was also something families got a chance to experience.

Mick Martinez, VP of Marketing & Communications at La Nube says "participation in Nickelodeon’s Worldwide Day of Play is more than fun, it’s about El Paso families coming together to explore, discover, and share the joy of learning through play."

La Nube also held activities inside, with the purchase of a ticket, guest could test their skills on the Ninja Wall, learn about drone flying, and many other pop-up activities.