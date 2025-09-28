Water restored after watermain break in Northeast El Paso affected an estimated 20 people

UPDATE: El Paso Water has confirmed that a water main break was reported at 1 a.m. near the intersection of Mt. Shasta and Marie Tobin.

According to El Paso Water, an estimated 20 customers were affected overnight.

The cause of the water main break was "water released from the broken water line under the pavement caused the same pavement to open up," El Paso Water says.

El Paso Water has confirmed that water service was restored at 9:15 a.m.

Photo Credits: KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- A couple of viewers called KVIA early this morning to report that they had no water near Sierra Madre Dr. in Northeast El Paso.

According to the El Paso Water Outage map, there has been a water main break causing a sinkhole.

The Outage map also reports less than 50 people affected.

We have reached out to El Paso Water for an estimated time for the restoration of service but have not heard back.

We will keep you updated on air and online when more information becomes available.